﻿
News / World

New York judge finds Trump liable for fraud

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
A New York judge on Tuesday ruled former US President Donald Trump and his sons liable for fraud, saying they provided false financial statements for nearly a decade.
Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0

A New York judge on Tuesday ruled former US President Donald Trump and his sons liable for fraud, saying they provided false financial statements for nearly a decade.

Judge Arthur Engoron found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

He ordered that some of Trump's business licenses be rescinded as punishment.

In the lawsuit, New York's Attorney General Letitia James alleged that Trump, three of his children and his companies submitted "grossly inflated" numbers to banks and insurers. She is seeking US$250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York state.

Engoron is expected to hold a non-jury trial starting October 2 before deciding on the claims and any punishments he may impose.

Trump has long insisted he did nothing wrong, and his lawyers had asked the New York judge to throw out the case ahead of the trial.

The ruling by the judge is a setback for Trump who is a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     