Death toll from fuel depot blast rises to 170 in Nagorno-Karabakh

The death toll from Monday's fuel depot explosion in the Nagorno-Karabakh region has risen to 170, RIA Novosti news agency reported Friday, citing local emergency services.

Reuters

A total of 170 bodies and remains have been found and transferred to the forensics bureau, said the report.

The remains will be transported to Armenia for DNA identification, said the report, adding the rescue operation remains ongoing.

A fuel depot blasted on Monday in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, causing hundreds of casualties, according to local reports.