3 dead in Rotterdam shootings, suspect arrested

Three people were killed by a lone gunman at two different locations in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday.

A 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were shot dead in the afternoon, the police announced. The woman's 14-year-old daughter was seriously injured and died later in the evening in hospital.

The police arrested a 32-year-old suspect, a student at a university in Rotterdam. He is accused of having shot the woman and her daughter in a house. Later he shot a teacher at a medical center.

The police spoke of a "targeted action" and said the suspect acted alone. Nothing is known about his motive yet. The man was convicted in 2021 for animal abuse and lived near the house where he shot the woman and her daughter.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he is "deeply saddened" by the "dramatic events" in Rotterdam.

"My thoughts go out to the victims of violence, their loved ones and to all the people who have been in great fear," he said.