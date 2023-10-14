Israeli military issues 2nd evacuation warning to Gaza residents

The spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces on Saturday issued a second warning to Gaza residents, urging them to evacuate to the southern part of the coastal enclave.

Reuters

The spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Daniel Hagari on Saturday issued a second warning to Gaza residents, urging them to evacuate to the southern part of the coastal enclave.

The IDF had initially issued an evacuation warning to Palestinians in Gaza on Friday and distributed leaflets of the warning from the air. There have been massive airstrikes against Hamas targets in the region.

According to the army, Hamas' leadership is hiding under civilian buildings.

The call was distributed through different means, in order to minimize the harm to the uninvolved, said Hagari.

He also warned residents of the coastal enclave ruled by Hamas not to get close to the border with Israel, saying they would be "risking death."

In addition, the army posted a message in Arabic saying residents could travel along two main routes of the Gaza Strip safely from 10am to 4pm local time (0700 GMT to 1300 GMT).

Saturday marked the 8th day of the war between Hamas and Israel.