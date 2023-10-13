4 Palestinians killed in clashes across West Bank
20:47 UTC+8, 2023-10-13 0
Clashes with Israelis across the West Bank have left at least 4 Palestinians dead, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.
20:47 UTC+8, 2023-10-13 0
Reuters
Clashes with Israelis across the West Bank have left at least 4 Palestinians dead, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.
Among the killed, one was from Nablus, two were from Tulkarm, and one was from Hebron.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports