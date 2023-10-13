4 Palestinians killed in clashes across West Bank

Clashes with Israelis across the West Bank have left at least 4 Palestinians dead, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

Reuters

Clashes with Israelis across the West Bank have left at least 4 Palestinians dead, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

Among the killed, one was from Nablus, two were from Tulkarm, and one was from Hebron.