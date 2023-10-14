1 journalist killed, 3 others injured during Israeli attacks in S. Lebanon
00:28 UTC+8, 2023-10-14 0
One journalist was killed on Friday evening, and three others were injured from Israeli attacks in Lebanon's southern village of Alma el-Chaab, local media reported.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
