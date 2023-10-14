﻿
14 Palestinians killed by Israelis in West Bank clashes

Xinhua
  09:24 UTC+8, 2023-10-14       0
Clashes with Israelis across the West Bank on Friday have left at least 14 Palestinians dead, the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said.
14 Palestinians killed by Israelis in West Bank clashes

Palestinians inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli air strikes on October 13, 2023, in Gaza City.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that clashes erupted in Nablus, Tulkarm, Hebron, and other West Bank cities on the seventh day of the new round of violence between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel.

At least five of the Palestinian victims were killed in the city of Tulkarm, the ministry said.

Israeli media said police officers shot and killed at least four Palestinians who set off explosive devices in an apparent attempt to breach the West Bank security barrier near Tulkarm.

Meanwhile, a large number of people in West Bank cities took to the streets to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and condemn the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Forty-four Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, when militants of Gaza-ruling Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israeli targets, the ministry said.

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip and West Bank has totaled 1,843, while 6,638 others were wounded, according to the ministry.

The Israeli fatalities since Oct. 7 have reached 1,300, while nearly 3,400 were injured, Israeli media reported on Friday, citing official sources.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
