Hamas denies temporary ceasefire with Israel in Gaza

  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-10-16
Hamas on Monday denied reports that it had agreed to a temporary ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

There are media reports saying a five-hour ceasefire would take place in Gaza to allow Egypt to send humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave.

According to the reports, under the ceasefire, the Rafah border crossing — the only crossing point between Gaza and Egypt — would be reopened to allow the entry of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the evacuation of foreigners from the conflict zone.

"We were not informed from any parties that the ceasefire would take place in Gaza in the upcoming hours," Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza, said in a statement.

The Xinhua correspondent in Rafah confirmed that the border point remains closed, with no signs of reopening any time soon.

Israeli Prime Minister's Office also denied reaching any agreement on a ceasefire or humanitarian aid in Gaza for the evacuation of foreigners.

Israel escalated its attacks on Gaza during the past hours, killing and wounding dozens.

