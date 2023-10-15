﻿
News / World

Israeli strikes in S. Lebanon after 1 killed by Hezbollah fire

Xinhua
  18:47 UTC+8, 2023-10-15       0
Xinhua
  18:47 UTC+8, 2023-10-15       0

Israel was striking southern Lebanon on Sunday morning after an anti-tank missile from Lebanon killed a person in northern Israel, Israel's military said.

A man in his 40s was killed, and three others were injured, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service.

The military said in a statement that the shot from Lebanon targeted the community of Shtula near the border with Lebanon.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is currently striking toward the origin of the fire in Lebanon," the military's statement read.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that Lebanese armed group Hezbollah assumed responsibility for the missile attack.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank at the Israeli army Raheb site using guided missiles on Sunday morning, causing several deaths and injuries.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward the military sites in Shebaa Farms on Sunday morning in support of the "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" launched by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli forces responded with heavy artillery and targeted several areas in southeast Lebanon.

