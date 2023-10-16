Electoral Council declares Noboa president-elect of Ecuador

Daniel Noboa, a presidential candidate of Ecuador, consolidated his position as president-elect, the National Electoral Council (CNE) said.

Daniel Noboa, a presidential candidate of Ecuador, consolidated his position as president-elect, the National Electoral Council (CNE) said, citing the preliminary official results of the presidential runoff held Sunday.

With 88.42 percent of the votes counted as of 7:40pm local time (12:40am GMT), Noboa, from the right-wing National Democratic Action alliance, had obtained 52.29 percent of the valid votes compared to 47.71 percent for his rival, Luisa Gonzalez from the Citizen Revolution movement led by ex-president Rafael Correa.

Later in the day, with 90.78 percent of the ballots counted, the CNE announced that Noboa won the presidential elections in Ecuador. CNE President Diana Atamaint affirmed that the results were "irreversible," declaring Noboa to be president-elect of the South American country.