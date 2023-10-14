Wang Yi speaks with Blinken over the phone
China's top diplomat Wang Yi said Saturday that Washington should "play a constructive and responsible role" in the Israel-Gaza conflict, during a phone call with his US counterpart Antony Blinken.
"The United States should practically play a constructive and responsible role, pushing the issue back on track for a political settlement as soon as possible," Wang told Blinken, according to a readout published by the Chinese foreign ministry.
