Russia imposes temporary ban on Japanese seafood imports

Russia has adopted temporary restrictive measures against fish and seafood imports from Japan, Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor announced Monday.

Rosselkhoznadzor noted that as of October 16, Russia will temporarily ban the import of fish and seafood from Japan.

It said that this decision was taken as a "precautionary measure," adding that the restrictions would stay until Moscow is provided with comprehensive information that confirms the safety of Japanese fish and seafood products.

The Fukushima nuclear accident is one of the world's most serious nuclear disasters to date. Hit by a massive earthquake and an ensuing tsunami in March 2011, the Fukushima nuclear power plant suffered core meltdowns and generated a massive amount of contaminated water which is known to have more than 60 radioactive elements.

The plant has stored more than 1.3 million tons of nuclear-contaminated wastewater, and the whole discharge plan will continue for more than 30 years, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant's operator.

Despite opposition from domestic fishermen, neighboring countries, and global environmental experts, Japan started the first round release of its nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean on August 24 and the second round release on October 5, sparking protests, massive rallies and outcry from Asia-Pacific countries.