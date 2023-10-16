﻿
News / World

Russia imposes temporary ban on Japanese seafood imports

Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0
Russia has adopted temporary restrictive measures against fish and seafood imports from Japan, Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor announced Monday.
Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0

Russia has adopted temporary restrictive measures against fish and seafood imports from Japan, Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor announced Monday.

Rosselkhoznadzor noted that as of October 16, Russia will temporarily ban the import of fish and seafood from Japan.

It said that this decision was taken as a "precautionary measure," adding that the restrictions would stay until Moscow is provided with comprehensive information that confirms the safety of Japanese fish and seafood products.

The Fukushima nuclear accident is one of the world's most serious nuclear disasters to date. Hit by a massive earthquake and an ensuing tsunami in March 2011, the Fukushima nuclear power plant suffered core meltdowns and generated a massive amount of contaminated water which is known to have more than 60 radioactive elements.

The plant has stored more than 1.3 million tons of nuclear-contaminated wastewater, and the whole discharge plan will continue for more than 30 years, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant's operator.

Despite opposition from domestic fishermen, neighboring countries, and global environmental experts, Japan started the first round release of its nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean on August 24 and the second round release on October 5, sparking protests, massive rallies and outcry from Asia-Pacific countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     