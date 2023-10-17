﻿
Hamas says 200-250 Israeli captives held in Gaza, 22 killed in Israeli attacks

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2023-10-17
Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Monday that there are 200 to 250 Israeli captives held in Gaza.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Hamas says 200-250 Israeli captives held in Gaza, 22 killed in Israeli attacks
Reuters

A woman looks at posters depicting missing Israeli citizens likely among the hostages held in Gaza, with the word "kidnapped," in a street in Paris, France, on October 13, 2023.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Monday that there are 200 to 250 Israeli captives held in Gaza.

In a televised speech, Abu Obaida, spokesperson of Al-Qassam Brigades, said the group has held 200 prisoners and "the rest are captured by other resistance factions in the Gaza Strip."

Obaida added that the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 22 Israelis, including Guy Olives, a Tel Aviv-based Israeli artist.

He noted that the foreigners are not prisoners in Gaza, and they will be released once the current conflict ends.

The spokesperson also stressed that the armed group is willing to have a prisoner swap with Israel.

On October 7, Hamas launched a heavy onslaught on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza. The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, now in its tenth day, has killed about 4,000 people on both sides.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
