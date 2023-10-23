﻿
Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza exceeds 5,000: ministry

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 5,087, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 15,273 Palestinians were wounded in the coastal enclave, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli airstrikes were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
