China-US relations should return to track of healthy, stable, sustainable development -- Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China and the United States should work to return their relations to the track of healthy, stable, and sustainable development as soon as possible.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefly appeared in front of the press before they held a meeting.

Wang said he is on a visit to the United States to reciprocate Blinken's China visit in June.

China and the United States have disagreements and differences, but at the same time share important common interests and face common challenges. Therefore, they need to have a dialogue, said the Chinese foreign minister.

China-US dialogue should not only resume, but be in-depth and comprehensive so that the two sides can increase mutual understanding, reduce misunderstandings and misjudgments, constantly seek to expand common ground and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said.

Such efforts will help stabilize China-US relations and facilitate the return of bilateral relations to the track of healthy, stable, and sustainable development, Wang said.

Jarring voices are often heard about China-US relations, but China is calm about them because China believes the criterion for right and wrong is not determined by who has a thicker arm or a louder voice, but by whether one behaves in line with the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, with the international law and the basic norms of international relations, and with the trend of the times.

"We are confident that at the end of the day, facts will prove everything and history will give its fair verdict," Wang said.