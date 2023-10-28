Communications lost across Gaza amid heavy Israeli bombardment

The Gaza Strip's communications and Internet connectivity broke down Friday night as heavy Israeli bombardment was heard across various areas of the Palestinian enclave.

said Xinhua correspondents stationed in Gaza.

The correspondents said that Israel was intensifying air strikes in northern and central Gaza, lightening up the night sky amid a blackout.

Meanwhile, armed Palestinian factions fired rockets at Israeli cities in retaliation, according to Israeli media reports.