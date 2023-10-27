﻿
News / World

Sultan Ibrahim named as new Malaysian king

Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0
Malaysia's Conference of Rulers named the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, as the country's 17th king on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported.
Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0
Sultan Ibrahim named as new Malaysian king
Reuters

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor wipes his tears next to his sister Malaysia's Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah after the election for the next Malaysian king at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on October 27.

Malaysia's Conference of Rulers named the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, as the country's 17th king on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported.

Sultan Ibrahim will be officially installed as king on January 31, 2024, replacing his predecessor Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, the keeper of the rulers' seal said in a statement.

Ibrahim, born in 1958, has reigned over Johor state, which borders Singapore, since 2010.

He has spoken of the need to keep Malaysia an open trading nation and has been particularly supportive of ties with China, calling it a good and reliable economic partner.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has also been elected as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same five-year term.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with nine sultans or rulers, who head their respective state and act as the religious leader, taking turns to serve as king for a five-year term.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     