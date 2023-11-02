﻿
News / World

19th Chinese American film, TV festivals kick off in LA

Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
The 19th Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival kicked off here Wednesday evening.
Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0

The 19th Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival kicked off here Wednesday evening.

Nearly 1,000 participants gathered in the Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel for the cultural event, which aims to promote film and television industry exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.

This year's festivals received over 500 film and television entries. A total of 10 films won the Golden Angel Award at the event, including "No More Bets," "Lost in Stars," "Hidden Blade," "Manifesto," and "Face in the Crowd."

The Best Film Award went to "The Wandering Earth II," while the Best China and US Co-Production Film Award went to "The Meg 2: The Trench."

Four American movies won the Most Popular US Film in China Award, including Disney Pictures' "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Universal Pictures' "Fast X," Paramount Pictures' "Transformers: Rise of the Beats" and Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse."

Founded in 2005 by EDI Media Inc., the annual event is usually held in Los Angeles every November.

The Los Angeles County Office has named November as "Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month."

A series of panels will be held during the festivals, bringing together professionals in the Chinese and American film and television industries to share their experiences and discuss cooperation.

In a video address at the opening ceremony, Yang Guorui, deputy director of China's National Radio and Television Administration, said that over the past 19 years, the Chinese-American film and TV festivals have set up a successful platform for China-US exchanges and cooperation in the audiovisual industry.

"We are willing to positively bring about co-productions with our American counterparts to present more high-quality content to the people of both countries and the international audience; explore better cooperation models and jointly develop high-quality services and products; promote experience exchanges and talent training, and jointly address opportunities and challenges brought by new technologies and new business formats," he said.

Calling the exchanges in the film and TV industries an important part of China-US people-to-people exchanges, Guo Shaochun, Chinese consul general in Los Angeles, said film and TV works help people from both countries better understand each other's culture and traditions, which in turn, deepens friendship between the peoples of both countries.

"Being the world's top film markets, China and the US have a big job. It's not just about making and sharing outstanding movies and TV shows, but also about working together even harder. We should, through co-productions, team up to create more films and series that can attract and touch the audiences in both countries and the world," he said.

James Su, chairman of EDI Media Inc., organizer of the festivals, said he hoped that the festivals will further boost exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' film and television industries, and serve as a bridge to promote friendship and understanding between the peoples.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Disney
Sony
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     