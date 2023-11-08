﻿
News / World

Hottest October globally marks fifth record-shattering month

AFP
  11:58 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
Last month was the hottest October on record globally, Europe's climate monitor said on Wednesday, as months of exceptional heat likely to make 2023 the warmest year in history.
AFP
  11:58 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
Hottest October globally marks fifth record-shattering month
Reuters

Fire is seen in the distance from the Tenterfield CBD, in Tenterfield, Australia, on October 31, 2023.

Last month was the hottest October on record globally, Europe's climate monitor said on Wednesday, as months of exceptional heat likely to make 2023 the warmest year in history.

With temperatures soaring beyond previous averages by exceptional margins, scientists say the pressure on world leaders to curb planet-heating greenhouse gas pollution has never been more urgent as they prepare to meet in Dubai for the UNCOP28 climate conference this month.

Drought parched parts of the United States and Mexico during October, while huge swathes of the planet saw wetter than normal conditions often linked to storms and cyclones, said the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

Sea surface temperatures were the highest ever recorded for the month, a phenomenon driven by global warming that scientists say plays a key role in driving storms to be more ferocious and destructive.

"October 2023 has seen exceptional temperature anomalies, following on from four months of global temperature records being obliterated," said Samantha Burgess, C3S Deputy Director.

"We can say with near certainty that 2023 will be the warmest year on record, and is currently 1.43 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial average. The sense of urgency for ambitious climate action going into COP28 has never been higher."

The landmark Paris Agreement saw nearly 200 countries pledge to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era and preferably a safer 1.5 degrees.

These temperature thresholds will be measured as an average over several decades, rather than a single year.

This year has also seen the beginning of a warming El Nino weather phenomenon — which warms waters in the southern Pacific and stokes hotter weather beyond — although scientists expect the worst effects to be felt at the end of 2023 and into next year.

October was 1.7 degrees warmer than an estimate of the October average for the preindustrial era, Copernicus said.

Global average temperatures since January have been the highest in records going back to 1940, the monitor added, registering 1.43 degrees above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average.

Beyond these official records, scientists say proxy data for the climate going back further — like tree rings or ice cores — suggests the temperatures seen this year could be unprecedented in human history, potentially the warmest in more than 100,000 years.

Uncharted territory

Average sea surface temperatures for the month excluding the polar regions also reached all-time highs for October, at 20.79 degrees.

Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.

Warmer oceans are linked to an increase in the intensity of storms and the melting of crucial ice shelves buffering the vast ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica, threatening destructive sea level rise.

A warmer atmosphere also holds more moisture, resulting in heavier rainfall.

Leaders meeting in the United Arab Emirates for the November 30 to December 12 COP28 conference will have to respond to a damning progress report on the world's Paris pledges after major scientific reports have made clear that the world is far off track.

Carbon emissions — largely from fossil fuels — continue to creep up when they need to be slashed in half this decade.

Just under 1.2 degrees of temperature rise above pre-industrial levels has triggered a range of calamitous and costly weather extremes.

People across the planet have faced heatwaves and droughts this year, while severe flooding has struck in the US, China, India and beyond.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Greenland
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     