Gaza loses over 60 pct of employment in latest conflict: labor organization

The Gaza Strip has lost at least 61 percent of its employment, equivalent to some 182,000 jobs, since the start of the current Israel-Hamas conflict, said a report released by the International Labor Organization (ILO) on Monday.

The conflict in Gaza also caused a loss of 24 percent of employment in the West Bank, equivalent to 208,000 jobs.

"The total estimated 390,000 job losses in the two areas ... translate into losses of 16 million US dollars in daily labor income," the report said.

"These figures are projected to increase if military operations in Gaza intensify and the humanitarian crisis in the enclave continues to unfold," it noted.

ILO Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat said the ongoing hostilities not only incurred an enormous humanitarian crisis but a social and economic one "with reverberations that will be felt for many years to come."

Jaradat reiterated ILO's call for quick and safe humanitarian access for civilians in Gaza.