﻿
News / World

Investigation targets corruption in Portuguese gov't

Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0
The Public Security Police and the Portuguese Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday carried out searches into several ministries.
Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2023-11-07       0
Investigation targets corruption in Portuguese gov't
Reuters

A policemen passes by Portugal Prime Minister official redidence in Sao Bento Palace, Lisbon, Portugal, November 7.

The Public Security Police (PSP) and the Portuguese Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday carried out searches into several ministries, including the office and the official residence of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

An inquiry was initiated to probe suspected crimes related to Portuguese government involvement in lithium and green hydrogen exploitation.

According to the newspaper Publico, arrests have already been made, including Costa's chief of staff, Vitor Escaria, and a personal consultant to the prime minister, Diogo Lacerda Machado. The investigations also target Minister of Environment and Climate Action Duarte Cordeiro, Minister of Infrastructure Joao Galamba, and Cordeiro's predecessor Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes, as per local reports.

One line of criminal investigation pertains to a major project involving green hydrogen in the seaside city of Sines, with an investment exceeding 1.5 billion euros (US$1.6 billion).

Around 140 police officers were mobilized for the search operation, and the inquiry is led by the Central Department of Investigation and Action of the Public Prosecutor's Office (DCIAP), Lusa news agency reported, citing a PSP source.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Action confirmed the PSP searches at its facilities, while an official source from the environment ministry said that they were not yet aware of the reason for the searches.

In November 2020, the Sabado magazine reported that the DCIAP had opened an inquiry into suspicions of influence peddling and corruption in the hydrogen project. Joao Galamba, who was the Secretary of State for Energy at the time, was among the individuals being investigated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     