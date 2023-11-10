Xi to travel to US for China-US summit, 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

President Xi Jinping will be in San Francisco from November 14 to 17 for a China-US summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday that at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, President Xi Jinping will be in San Francisco from November 14 to 17 for a China-US summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.