Missing An-2 aircraft found in Russia's Chukotka, all on board rescued

The An-2 aircraft, which had been reported missing, has been located in Chukotka in Russia's Far East, and all three people on board are currently being evacuated, local governor Vladislav Kuznetsov said Friday.

"The missing plane has been found. According to preliminary information, all three people are alive; however, they have received injuries of varying degrees," he said.

The governor added that the passengers would now be transferred to a mining camp in the Shaktersky settlement and further evacuated on a special flight as soon as weather conditions allow.

The plane was reportedly transporting cargo from Pevek to Polyarny, but no contact was made with it at the scheduled landing time.