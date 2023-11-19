﻿
News / World

Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios wins crown at Miss Universe 2023

AFP
  14:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-19       0
Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday at the 72nd edition of the pageant, held this year in El Salvador.
AFP
  14:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-19       0
Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios wins crown at Miss Universe 2023
Reuters

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios reacts after being crowned Miss Universe during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 18, 2023.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday at the 72nd edition of the pageant, held this year in El Salvador.

Palacios, 23, received the crown and sash from her predecessor, R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States.

This is the first time a contestant from Nicaragua has won the contest, with Thailand's Anntonia Porsild and Australia's Moraya Wilson rounding out the top three.

Palacios, who said she considers humility and gratitude for little things as her main qualities, won among 84 contestants who participated during a week of competitions that included posing in swimsuits, evening gowns and traditional dresses.

In her final answer to the jury, Palacios emphasized the importance of equal pay regardless of gender so that women can "work in any area."

"There is no limit for women," she said.

Each participant paraded on a stage set up in the newly renovated Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, in the capital San Salvador.

The organizers of the gala, which was attended by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, also announced that the next edition will be held in Mexico.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     