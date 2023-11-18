﻿
APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting concludes with adoption of Golden Gate Declaration

The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting concluded in San Francisco on Friday with the adoption of Golden Gate Declaration on creating a resilient and sustainable future for all.
Ti Gong

At the end of the APEC meeting, President Biden said goodbye to President Xi.

The 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting concluded in San Francisco on Friday with the adoption of Golden Gate Declaration on creating a resilient and sustainable future for all.

"We must harness technological and economic progress to continue to unleash the enormous potential and tremendous dynamism across our region, spur economic growth, as well as to address all environmental challenges, including climate change," the declaration says.

The declaration was adopted after the two-day meeting, during which leaders focused on the subjects of sustainability, climate, energy transition, interconnectedness and building inclusive and resilient economies.

In the document, the leaders reaffirm their determination to deliver a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive, and predictable trade and investment environment.

They also reaffirm the importance of the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core, which continues to catalyze APEC region's extraordinary growth.

APEC economies are committed to enhancing their capacity building and technical cooperation efforts in support of their readiness to participate in high quality and comprehensive regional undertakings, according to the declaration.

The leaders' meeting is the highlight of the APEC Leaders' Week, held in San Francisco on November 11-17 with the theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
