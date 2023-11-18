SpaceX's Starship fails in second test flight with a pair of explosions
SpaceX's giant new rocket Starship on Saturday blasted off on its second test flight but failed with the booster and the spaceship exploding after separation.
The spacecraft was designed to send astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond.
