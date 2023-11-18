﻿
Approval rate for Japan PM Kishida sinks to new low of 21.3 pct: poll

The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has dropped to a new record low of 21.3 percent in November, a recent poll conducted by Jiji Press showed.

In the poll conducted from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, the support rate fell 5.0 percentage points from 26.3 percent in October, while the disapproval rate climbed 7.0 points to 53.3 percent, the highest figure for the Kishida cabinet.

Among those disapproving of the government, 31.8 percent said they hold no hopes for the cabinet, 27.3 percent said its policies are bad and 20.0 percent said they cannot trust the prime minister.

The public support rate stood below 30 percent, a key threshold commonly viewed as a danger zone for the cabinet, for the fourth straight month, Jiji Press said.

The figure was also the lowest for an administration led by the Liberal Democratic Party since the party retook control of the Japanese government in December 2012, it added.

The survey interviewed 2,000 people aged 18 and above nationwide over the four days. Of them, 57.2 percent gave valid responses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
