S. Korea decides to partially suspend 2018 military agreement with DPRK
08:40 UTC+8, 2023-11-22 0
South Korea on Wednesday decided to partially suspend the military agreement with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which was reached in 2018 following the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
