Chinese FM urges comprehensive, lasting ceasefire between Israel, Palestine

  14:40 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
  14:40 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that China and Brazil should strive for new consensus in the UN Security Council and push for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, the release of captives, and a return to the two-state solution as the fundamental one to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.

For his part, Vieira said that the Brazilian side agrees with China's position. The temporary ceasefire should be extended first and eventually the peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel should be achieved through the two-state solution, Vieira said.

Brazil is ready to work closely with China to prompt the UN Security Council to take new actions and make a unanimous and clear voice, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
