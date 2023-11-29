US billionaire investor Charlie Munger dies at 99

American billionaire investor Charlie Munger has died at age 99, according to a press release from Berkshire Hathaway on Tuesday.

Reuters

American billionaire investor Charlie Munger has died at age 99, according to a press release from Berkshire Hathaway on Tuesday.

Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, peacefully died Tuesday morning at a hospital in California, said the release.

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," said Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, an American multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.