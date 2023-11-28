News / World

Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for another 2 days

Xinhua
  09:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-28
  09:11 UTC+8, 2023-11-28

Hamas on Monday handed over the fourth batch of Israeli hostages held in Gaza to the Red Cross, and more are expected to be released in the coming days as Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the fragile truce for another two days.

A Palestinian source, who required anonymity, told Xinhua that a total of 11 hostages were delivered to the Red Cross officials in the fourth phase of the cease-fire swap with Israel.

On Monday night, updating its statements on the social media platform X, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the 11 released hostages were all dual nationals, comprising three Israeli-Frenches, two Israeli-Germans, and six Israeli-Argentinians.

The ministry added that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 minors and three women, will be released.

The latest swap came amid news that the ceasefire, set to expire on Tuesday, will be extended for an additional two days, which is confirmed by Qatar and Hamas.

Under the initial four-day deal, Hamas will release 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Israel did not immediately comment on the cease-fire extension but had said previously that the release of every additional 10 hostages would result in one additional day in the pause.

Hamas said in a statement to Xinhua that the extension of the truce will be carried out "under the same conditions as listed in the previous cease-fire deal."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
