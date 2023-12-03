1 dead, 2 injured in knife attack in Paris

News / World

A knife attack left one dead and two injured on Saturday evening in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, a local report said.

The assailant attacked a couple around 9:45 p.m. (GMT 2045) near the Eiffel Tower, causing the man to die, and then attacked at least two other tourists with a hammer before being arrested.

During a press briefing on-site, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect, a 26-year-old French man, had been sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison.

The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said that it is in charge of the investigation.

"We will not give in to terrorism," French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on X.

