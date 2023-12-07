At least three people dead in shooting on university campus in Las Vegas

At least three people were killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), on Wednesday, including the shooter, according to local police.

The shooting happened near BEAM Hall on the campus of UNLV Wednesday morning.

There is "no further threat" on campus, Sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Kevin McMahill told a press briefing.

"No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change," McMahill said.

The main UNLV campus and other branches of the university were being closed for the day "out of an abundance of caution," according to McMahill.

A number of victims have been taken to hospitals, according to the police.

"This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units," LVMPD said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Around noon local time, the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, "University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

Shortly after, the university said on X that police were responding to "additional report of shots fired in the Student Union" and advised people to evacuate the area.

LVMPD did not disclose the conditions of the injured in the shooting. Investigation of the shooter's motives is underway.

A hotline has been set up for those impacted by the shooting on campus.

The University Medical Center Southern Nevada, the government hospital in Las Vegas, said they are prepared to care for the victims of the tragic shooting.

"Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation," Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman posted on X.

In Washington, D.C., the White House said it is monitoring the shooting reported at UNLV.

UNLV, located less than two miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, has a student enrollment of about 25,400 undergraduates and 4,300 graduates.