﻿
News / World

At least three people dead in shooting on university campus in Las Vegas

Xinhua
  10:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0
At least three people were killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), on Wednesday, including the shooter, according to local police.
Xinhua
  10:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-07       0

At least three people were killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), on Wednesday, including the shooter, according to local police.

The shooting happened near BEAM Hall on the campus of UNLV Wednesday morning.

There is "no further threat" on campus, Sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Kevin McMahill told a press briefing.

"No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change," McMahill said.

The main UNLV campus and other branches of the university were being closed for the day "out of an abundance of caution," according to McMahill.

A number of victims have been taken to hospitals, according to the police.

"This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units," LVMPD said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Around noon local time, the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, "University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

Shortly after, the university said on X that police were responding to "additional report of shots fired in the Student Union" and advised people to evacuate the area.

LVMPD did not disclose the conditions of the injured in the shooting. Investigation of the shooter's motives is underway.

A hotline has been set up for those impacted by the shooting on campus.

The University Medical Center Southern Nevada, the government hospital in Las Vegas, said they are prepared to care for the victims of the tragic shooting.

"Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation," Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman posted on X.

In Washington, D.C., the White House said it is monitoring the shooting reported at UNLV.

UNLV, located less than two miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, has a student enrollment of about 25,400 undergraduates and 4,300 graduates.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     