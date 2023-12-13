Xi says China, Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on path of friendship, cooperation

Xi said China and Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on the path of friendship and cooperation from the strategic and long-term perspective of the relationship.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Wednesday that China and Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on the path of friendship and cooperation from the strategic and long-term perspective of the relationship.

In his meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue, Xi said the two sides should ensure sound steering of the bilateral relationship, advance practical cooperation and properly managing problems and differences.

Upon arriving at the National Assembly Building, Xi was warmly greeted by Hue and Vietnamese people from different quarters.

Xi noted that China and Vietnam share the same political system, similar aspirations and philosophies and an intertwined future. Relations with each other hold a special place in their respective party-to-party and state-to-state relations.

Over the past 73 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, he said, the traditional friendship between China and Vietnam has been further enriched through mutual support and assistance in the struggle for national independence and liberation, and further deepened as the two sides move forward comprehensive strategic cooperation to advance the socialist causes.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Vietnam, Xi said, adding the announcement that he and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong made on Tuesday to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance sends a positive message of solidarity, friendship and common development between China and Vietnam as two socialist countries.

Xi highlighted the need for the two sides to, under the new circumstances, move forward on the path of friendship and cooperation from the strategic and long-term perspective of the relationship.

First, ensuring sound steering of the bilateral relationship. It is important to take stock of the fine traditions and good practices in bilateral relations, step up high-level strategic communication, share experience on the governance of parties and countries, explore ways to enrich the theories and practices of socialist development, uphold common strategic interests, and keep the bilateral relationship on the right track, he noted.

Second, advancing practical cooperation. Both China and Vietnam are at a critical stage in their reform and development. There are both inherent advantages and realistic needs for mutually beneficial cooperation, he said. The two sides need to deliver on the outcomes of the visit, strengthen cooperation in such areas as connectivity, industrial and supply chains and green economy, and increase the two peoples' sense of benefit, Xi added.

Third, properly managing problems and differences. It is important to translate the understandings and desires of the leadership of the two parties and countries into concrete actions, advance cooperation while managing differences, and steadily take forward maritime cooperation, especially joint development, he continued.

Xi pointed out that in recent years, the National People's Congress of China and National Assembly of Vietnam have maintained good interactions and steadily enhanced exchanges and cooperation at various levels.

It is hoped that the two legislatures will further deepen exchanges and cooperation, draw upon each other's useful experience in legislation and supervision, do more to forge closer bonds between the two peoples, and contribute to improving the modernized governance systems and capabilities respectively and to cementing the popular foundation for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Xi added.

For his part, Hue, on behalf of the Vietnamese people, warmly welcomed Xi's state visit to Vietnam. He noted that Xi's visit is one by the top party and state leader of China after the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress, and one that coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Hue said that on Tuesday, Xi and Trong agreed on the new characterization of the elevated relationship between the two parties and two countries – jointly building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

This takes forward the special friendship of camaraderie plus brotherhood forged by the older-generation leaders, and will steer the relationship in the direction of steady development in the long run and toward a brighter future, Hue said.

The Vietnamese side identifies with the CPC on its governance philosophy, sincerely congratulates China on its remarkable achievements, and firmly believes that China will realize the goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects as scheduled.

Hue expressed confidence that the CPC and China, as a major responsible party and country, will make greater contributions to world peace and development. The relationship between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the NPC of China is an important part of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he added.

Vietnam's National Assembly will follow through on the important common understandings of the two general secretaries, step up exchange and cooperation with the NPC on democracy, rule of law and anti-corruption, further build consensus across the sectors, consolidate the traditional friendship and strategic mutual trust between the two countries, and cement the popular foundation of building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future, Hue said.