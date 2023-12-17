News / World

Nigeria records 200 deaths from Lassa fever since start of this year

Xinhua
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-17       0
Nigeria registered at least 200 deaths from Lassa fever in the past 11 months despite intensified measures by the government to reduce infections across the country.
Xinhua
  19:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-17       0

Nigeria registered at least 200 deaths from Lassa fever in the past 11 months despite intensified measures by the government to reduce infections across the country, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

In its latest Lassa fever situation report Saturday, the NCDC said there had been 1,170 confirmed cases from 114 local government areas across 28 states since the beginning of this year to December 3. The most populous African country has so far recorded a total of 8,542 suspected cases.

With the current death toll, the public health institution report said the case-fatality rate of the Lassa fever outbreak stands at 17.1 percent.

The disease control agency said it is currently distributing medical response commodities to states and treatment centers while improving surveillance and community awareness, as part of measures to control the spread of the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses. Humans usually become infected with the Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with the urine or feces of infected Mastomys rats. The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa.

In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms to malaria, appearing between one and three weeks after exposure to the virus. In mild cases, the disease causes fever, fatigue, weakness, and headache.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     