Netanyahu says Israel to be responsible for Gaza's security after conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be responsible for security in the Gaza Strip after the conflict with Hamas is over.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday evening that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be responsible for security in the Gaza Strip after the conflict with Hamas is over.

Netanyahu made the remarks at a press conference in Tel Aviv in response to a question about his plan for Gaza when the conflict comes to an end.

"There will be demilitarization. The IDF will be responsible for security in the Gaza Strip because there is no other factor that will ensure the fight against terrorism, and I can tell you that there will be a civil governance that does not educate its children to destroy Israel," he stressed.

The Israeli prime minister also noted at the press conference that once Hamas is destroyed, his country will focus on its northern region, where almost 100,000 Israelis are currently displaced from their homes.

He added that there would be a diplomatic situation on the northern border or a different way to solve the situation.

There was also an inquiry about whether Netanyahu passed up an opportunity to send the head of Israel's Mossad to talks in Qatar on a new hostage deal a few days ago. In response, the prime minister said he won't "make the mistake of telling Israel's enemies about its considerations" and Israel is negotiating with the enemy via "blood, fire and pillars of smoke."

