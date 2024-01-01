News / World

2023 becomes deadliest year for Palestinians since 1948: statistic bureau

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said Sunday that more Palestinians were killed in conflicts in 2023 than in any other year since 1948.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said Sunday that more Palestinians were killed in conflicts in 2023 than in any other year since 1948.

According to the bureau, 22,404 Palestinians died in 2023, and 22,141 of them were killed since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Hamas on October 7.

The bureau said 98 percent of the Palestinian fatalities were in Gaza, including nearly 9,000 children and 6,450 women, adding that 319 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank since October 7.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday that his people would remain steadfast and adhere to their legitimate rights, and would not accept being displaced from their land.

In a statement marking the 59th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement, Abbas said the Palestinian Authority, which he heads, would not give up a single inch of their territory, and would not forsake its responsibilities toward Gaza.

Abbas said military solutions would destabilize the region and the rest of the world rather than bringing anyone peace or security. He called for a political solution based on international law and resolutions that would recognize the Palestinians' rights to freedom and independence.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     