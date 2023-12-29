News / World

At least 12 killed, 70 injured in massive attack on Ukraine

Xinhua
At least 12 people were killed and more than 70 others injured across Ukraine on Friday morning.
Xinhua
Reuters

Firefighters work at a warehouse in Kiev, Ukraine, which was damaged during a Russian missile strike on Friday.

At least 12 people were killed and more than 70 others injured across Ukraine on Friday morning in the "largest missile and drone attack" on the country since the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the National Police said.

The Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 158 drones and missiles, including at least 90 air-launched cruise missiles and five Kinzhal ballistic missiles, said Valery Zaluzhny, chief commander of the armed forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air defense has destroyed 87 cruise missiles and 27 combat drones, Zaluzhny said in a post on Telegram.

The Russian attack targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities, Zaluzhny said.

The Ukrainian capital was attacked from different directions and the attack left two people dead and 21 others injured, said the Kiev City Military Administration.

The building of the Lukyanivska metro station in central Kiev, a big warehouse, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged in the attack, it said.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were killed and 20 others were injured when a missile hit a shopping center and damaged a maternity hospital, regional governor Sergii Lysak said.

In the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, one person was killed and eight others wounded, said Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

At least two people were killed and 22 others were injured in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, where a combat drone hit an industrial facility, while the debris of another drone fell on a high-rise building, the Odesa Regional Military Administration said.

One person was killed in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine and another one in Zaporizhzhia city in the country's south, according to local authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
