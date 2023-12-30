Eurostar trains to and from London cancelled due to flooded tunnel

Eurostar trains to and from London have been canceled on Saturday after a tunnel under River Thames was flooded, stranding thousands of passengers ahead of New Year's Eve.

Reuters

No high-speed services are expected to run between Ebbsfleet International, in Kent, 10 miles east of London, and London St Pancras International due to tunnel flooding near Ebbsfleet International.

Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, said services from London have been canceled and apologized to customers for the impact to their travel.

At least 14 trains have been canceled, information on the Eurostar website showed.

The disruption to Eurostar services came after much of Britain was impacted by Storm Gerrit.

Britain's Met Office has issued several warnings of strong wind and heavy rain that will impact much of the country over the weekend.