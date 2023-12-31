News / World

21 killed in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Russia's border city Belgorod: governor

Xinhua
  12:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
The Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod has caused 21 deaths, including three children, and damage in 30 apartment buildings.
Xinhua
  12:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
21 killed in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Russia's border city Belgorod: governor
Reuters

A view shows burned-out cars in Belgorod, Russia, on December 30, 2023.

The Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod has caused 21 deaths, including three children, and damage in 30 apartment buildings, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said Sunday.

"The number of dead has increased to 21 people, of whom three are children. 110 people were injured with varying degrees of severity, including 17 children. To date, various damages have been identified in 30 apartment buildings, 344 apartments, three private households, several businesses and social facilities," Gladkov wrote on social media.

According to a report from the Russian Defense Ministry, Belgorod and the region were shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday and Saturday. The last one was carried out by two rockets with cluster munitions and from a multiple launch rocket system to the city center.

The ministry said that the air defense systems intercepted rockets and most shells on Saturday and destroyed 13 rockets over the territory of the Belgorod region on Friday night.

Meanwhile, citing an unnamed source in Ukraine's security services, Ukrainian local media reported that the Ukrainian forces struck Russian military facilities in the Belgorod region.

The joint activities of Ukraine's defense forces continue as a "consequence of the Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians," the source said.

On Friday, Russia launched massive air attack on Ukraine, killing 30 people and injuring 160 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     