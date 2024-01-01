News / World

Putin delivers New Year address to nation, calls for unity

Xinhua
  13:11 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered New Year address on Sunday, calling for national unity.
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on January 1, 2024.

"We have proven time and time again that we can solve even the most difficult problems, and we will never back down, because there is no force that can divide us, make us forget the memory and faith of our fathers, or stop our development," he said.

The president also wished Russian families all the best. "We are one country, one big family," he said.

"We will ensure the confident development of the fatherland, the well-being of our citizens, and we will become even stronger," said Putin.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
