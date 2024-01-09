French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted on Monday the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Reuters

The announcement came following a two-hour meeting between the two at the Elysee presidential palace.

On his social media, Macron praised the work of Borne. "You have implemented our project with the courage, devotion and determination of stateswomen," he wrote.

The French president is expected to appoint a new prime minister who will be responsible for forming a new government in the coming days.

Borne is a former minister of transport, ecology and labor. She was only the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, who served during 1991-1992 under President Francois Mitterrand.