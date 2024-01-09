News / World

French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns: Elysee

Xinhua
  08:52 UTC+8, 2024-01-09
French President Emmanuel Macron accepted on Monday the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron flanked by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers his speech to military staff on the eve of Bastille Day, at the Defense Minister's residence in Paris, France, on July 13, 2023.

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted on Monday the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

The announcement came following a two-hour meeting between the two at the Elysee presidential palace.

On his social media, Macron praised the work of Borne. "You have implemented our project with the courage, devotion and determination of stateswomen," he wrote.

The French president is expected to appoint a new prime minister who will be responsible for forming a new government in the coming days.

Borne is a former minister of transport, ecology and labor. She was only the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, who served during 1991-1992 under President Francois Mitterrand.

