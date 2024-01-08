News / World

Death toll surges to 161 in Japan's Noto quakes

The death toll has jumped to 161 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 9am local time on Monday.
Reuters

A worker guides a vehicle in an area damaged by earthquake and landslide in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on January 7, 2024.

The death toll has jumped to 161 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 9am local time on Monday, after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the prefecture and its vicinity, said local authorities.

A total of 103 residents are currently unaccounted for and at least 565 people suffered injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.

