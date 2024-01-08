Death toll surges to 161 in Japan's Noto quakes

The death toll has jumped to 161 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 9am local time on Monday.

Reuters

The death toll has jumped to 161 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 9am local time on Monday, after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the prefecture and its vicinity, said local authorities.

A total of 103 residents are currently unaccounted for and at least 565 people suffered injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.