Death toll surges to 161 in Japan's Noto quakes
10:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-08 0
10:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-08 0
Reuters
The death toll has jumped to 161 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 9am local time on Monday, after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the prefecture and its vicinity, said local authorities.
A total of 103 residents are currently unaccounted for and at least 565 people suffered injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
