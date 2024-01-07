5.0-magnitude quake hits 8 km SSW of Anamizu, Japan: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 8 km SSW of Anamizu, Japan at 12:38 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.17 degrees north latitude and 136.86 degrees east longitude.