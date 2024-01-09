News / World

21 injured in hotel explosion in US Texas

Xinhua
  10:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-09       0
At least 21 people were injured in an explosion on Monday at a historic hotel in Fort Worth, US state of Texas, media reports said, citing local authorities.
Xinhua
  10:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-09       0
21 injured in hotel explosion in US Texas
Reuters

A view of damage and debris as first responders react to an explosion at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, US, on January 8, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from social media video.

At least 21 people were injured following an explosion on Monday at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said.

One person was in critical condition and four others were seriously injured, according to Medstar, which provides ambulance and emergency medical services in Fort Worth.

The explosion took place around 3:30pm local time (9:30pm GMT) at the 245-room Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, which was originally built in 1920 as the "Waggoner Building," according to Fort Worth Fire Department officials.

The blast caused heavy debris from the hotel building to scatter throughout the street and forced nearby employees to evacuate.

At least two floors of the 20-story building's facade were blown out onto the street and into a parking lot, local media reported.

Investigators believe the blast was caused by natural gas, Sara Abel, spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told local media.

"There is a smell of gas in the area and there are windows and things that were blown outside of the structure," said Craig Trojacek, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department. First responders are continuing to search throughout the building.

The hotel opened last May following an extensive reconversion of the Waggoner Building which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979, said the hotel's website, noting that "many of the original features" were retained during the reconversion.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     