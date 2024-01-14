News / World

Houthi official says US, Britain fly spy drones over Hodeidah 'for hours'

Xinhua
  08:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-14       0
A Houthi official said Saturday that US and British forces flew spy drones "for hours" over the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, where conflicting reports of a new airstrike emerged.
Xinhua
  08:18 UTC+8, 2024-01-14       0
Houthi official says US, Britain fly spy drones over Hodeidah 'for hours'
Reuters

Supporters of the Houthi movement rally to denounce air strikes launched by the US and Britain on Houthi targets, in Sanaa, Yemen, on January 12, 2024.

A Houthi official said Saturday that US and British forces flew spy drones "for hours" over the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, where conflicting reports of a new airstrike emerged.

Ali Ahmed Kashar, the Houthi deputy governor of Hodeidah, told Xinhua by phone that his group saw more spy drones over the city from early morning to evening. He also denied reports from local and international media over new airstrikes on Houthi sites in Hodeidah.

Earlier, local media said a navy base near the port was hit by US-led coalition planes. Residents told Xinhua they heard loud explosions and ambulance sirens. They also said the Houthis deployed heavily in Hodeidah neighborhoods after the blast.

The Houthi official made no comments on the explosions.

The Houthis have reportedly used the Ras Kutheb base to attack commercial and military ships in the vital maritime region.

Hodeidah, on the Red Sea coast, is a strategic city with one of Yemen's largest ports. The Houthis have controlled Hodeidah since 2014, and the port is a lifeline for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies entering Yemen.

Earlier Saturday, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg urged all parties to show restraint amid a dangerous escalation in regional tensions.

On Friday, the US and Britain launched strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other areas. The strikes were in response to the Houthis' attacks in the Red Sea on what they called "Israeli-linked ships" to pressure Israel to stop its assaults in the Gaza Strip.

The civil war in Yemen has raged since 2015, causing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions facing famine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     