5.6-magnitude quake hits 26 km NE of Hinatuan, Philippines

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 26 km NE of Hinatuan, Philippines at 8:31pm local time on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 26 km NE of Hinatuan, Philippines at 8:31pm local time on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 51.4 km, was initially determined to be at 8.55 degrees north latitude and 126.50 degrees east longitude.