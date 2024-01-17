News / World

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran

Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-01-17
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the country has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently in Iran "may not return for the time being."

"Unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry said that the country has also decided to suspend all high-level visits that were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days.

Earlier it said that two Pakistani children were killed and three girls injured due to Iran's violation of Pakistan's airspace on Tuesday.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, two important bases of the Jaish al-Zulm "terrorist group" in Pakistan were destroyed in missile and drone strikes on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
