News / World

More than 70 dead in Mali's gold mine tunnel collapse

Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0
More than 70 people were killed in a collapse of a tunnel at a gold mining site in southwest Mali, local media reported Wednesday.
Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0

More than 70 people were killed in a collapse of a tunnel at a gold mining site in southwest Mali, local media reported Wednesday.

The collapse of the tunnel at the gold mining site in the Kangaba region occurred on January 19, causing the deaths of gold miners, according to a press release published Tuesday by the Ministry of Mines of Mali.

Wednesday's local media reports placed the death toll at 73 from the collapse of the tunnel at the gold mining site as more than 200 gold prospectors were working in the field at the time of the accident.

The government extends its condolences to the families and people of Mali. The ministry promised to monitor the progress of search operations for victims.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     