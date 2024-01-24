More than 70 dead in Mali's gold mine tunnel collapse

More than 70 people were killed in a collapse of a tunnel at a gold mining site in southwest Mali, local media reported Wednesday.

The collapse of the tunnel at the gold mining site in the Kangaba region occurred on January 19, causing the deaths of gold miners, according to a press release published Tuesday by the Ministry of Mines of Mali.

Wednesday's local media reports placed the death toll at 73 from the collapse of the tunnel at the gold mining site as more than 200 gold prospectors were working in the field at the time of the accident.

The government extends its condolences to the families and people of Mali. The ministry promised to monitor the progress of search operations for victims.