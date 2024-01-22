News / World

Data obtained before Japan switches off lunar probe

Xinhua
  18:20 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0
A lot of data had been obtained before Japan switched off the Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM), after the spacecraft's solar cells failed to generate electricity.
Xinhua
  18:20 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0

A lot of data had been obtained before Japan switched off the Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM), after the spacecraft's solar cells failed to generate electricity upon its moon touchdown on Saturday, the country's space agency said Monday.

Before turning the unmanned probe off remotely, mission control was able to complete the transmission of technical and image data acquired during the descent and on the lunar surface, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement.

The spacecraft was switched off at 2:57 am Saturday local time, JAXA said, noting that the agency is now carrying out a detailed analysis of data acquired during the landing and will make further announcements this week on the results of the mission and the status of the SLIM craft.

"According to the telemetry data, SLIM's solar cells are facing west," JAXA added. "So we believe there is a possibility of power generation if sunlight hits the moon from the west in the future, and we're now preparing for restoration."

SLIM, dubbed the "moon sniper", landed on the moon at 12:20 am Saturday local time, but as its solar cells were not generating electricity, it was working on backup batteries which would only last for hours, according to JAXA.

The rocket carrying SLIM was launched on September 7 from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, in the country's third attempt at a lunar landing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     